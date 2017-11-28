Bollywood actress Sunny Leone has never failed to steal hearts with her beauty on the silver screen. She is one of the hottest actresses in the industry who has made a mark for herself.

Sunny will be seen next opposite Salman Khan's brother Arbaaz Khan in Tera Intezaar. She has not only raised the temperature in her sexy avatar, but has also made Arbaaz do romantic scenes.

The trailer has grabbed a lot of attention in which Salman's brother is seen in some hot scenes for the first time on-screen.

Sunny also has a dance number in this flick like Baby Doll and Pink Lips. Tera Intezaar's song is titled I am a Sexy Barbie Girl. Sunny looked stunning and extremely hot in the song video, as she showcased some of her sexy dance moves.

Meanwhile, Sunny is busy promoting the movie with Arbaaz. They recently appeared on Bigg Boss 11 as well.

Scheduled to release on December 1, Tera Intezaar is making headlines for the steamy scenes between the lead pair. Well, when it's Sunny on-screen, you just can't take your eyes off her, can you?

Take a look at Sunny's sexy Instagram photos here:

A post shared by Sunny Leone (@sunnyleone) on Aug 7, 2017 at 9:21am PDT

A post shared by Sunny Leone (@sunnyleone) on Oct 11, 2017 at 2:33pm PDT

A post shared by Sunny Leone (@sunnyleone) on Oct 9, 2017 at 10:28pm PDT

A post shared by Sunny Leone (@sunnyleone) on Oct 4, 2017 at 12:58am PDT

A post shared by Sunny Leone (@sunnyleone) on Sep 19, 2017 at 8:13am PDT

A post shared by Sunny Leone (@sunnyleone) on Aug 24, 2017 at 10:19am PDT

While fans are pretty excited to watch Sunny on-screen, this movie's song – I am a Sexy Barbie Girl – landed the makers in legal trouble. The Delhi High Court issued a notice to the movie's producers for using the word 'Barbie' in the track without permission.

The manufacturers of the trademark Barbie dolls Mattel Inc. took the legal action against the makers. They stated that the actress featured in the song is a prominent figure from the adult entertainment industry (referring to Sunny Leone) and the song is not suitable for children.