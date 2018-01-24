Kate Middleton is not new to maternity fashion. The royal fashion icon has been in news for sporting a few fabulous pieces during her previous two pregnancies.

Once again, she is slaying maternity fashion by sporting stunning dresses, casual attires and eye-catching colours at royal engagements. This time, the Duchess of Cambridge was seen in a blue Seraphine maternity dress but it was her face that drew some attention.

Kate flaunted her protruding tummy during a recent royal engagement at the Roe Green Junior School, Kingsbury, north-west London, and spoke about child mental health. But she looked extremely tired with dark circles drawing some attention.

Evidently tired, Kate still managed to put together a great ensemble for the engagement. Over the blue outfit, Kate wore a £95 scarf from Beulah London and a Sportmax coat.

If you think you've seen the coat somewhere before, Kate has worn the same stunning blue coat when she was pregnant with Princess Charlotte.

She accessorized the three-fourth dress with a pair of tanzanite earrings and a necklace holding a blue stone. She completed the look with a pair of navy blue heels.

According to InStyle Magazine, the dress costs about $99 and is easily available on Seraphine's site. This isn't the first time during her third pregnancy that the Duchess has stepped out sporting a blue ensemble.

Earlier this month, she was seen wearing a French navy Hobbs coat when she visited Reach Academy Feltham. Turning towards Seraphine again, the last time she was in blue, she completed her look with Jimmy Choo pumps, Stuart Weitzman bag and her sapphire/diamond earrings.

As compared to the last time, this time Kate looked exhausted with her face featuring some heavy eye bags. Despite her tired eyes, the Duchess was glowing when she smiled with her cheeks turning pink.

Apart from talking at the event, Daily Mail reports that Kate also launched the pilot of the Mentally Healthy Schools website. The platform has been aimed at providing primary school teachers practical resources in order to focus on mental health of their pupils, coordinated and financed by the duchess' Royal Foundation.