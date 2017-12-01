After going through a lot of whitewash controversies, Disney has finally picked Chinese actress Liu Yifei to play the titular role in its live-action remake of Mulan.

The 30-year-old actress, who is well known as Crystal Liu, has been chosen from nearly 1,000 candidates who took part in an online campaign calling for an Asian actress to be cast in the Disney movie.

This step has been taken following a bunch of Hollywood films including Ghost in the Shell, Death Note and The Great Wall facing criticism due to the whitewashing controversy.

The live-action adaptation of the 1998 animated movie will revolve around the popular Chinese heroine Hua Mulan.

But is actress Liu Yifei an apt choice for the role?

These following pictures are proof. Take a look:

