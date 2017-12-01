Liu Yifei
After going through a lot of whitewash controversies, Disney has finally picked Chinese actress Liu Yifei to play the titular role in its live-action remake of Mulan.

The 30-year-old actress, who is well known as Crystal Liu, has been chosen from nearly 1,000 candidates who took part in an online campaign calling for an Asian actress to be cast in the Disney movie.

This step has been taken following a bunch of Hollywood films including Ghost in the Shell, Death Note and The Great Wall facing criticism due to the whitewashing controversy.

The live-action adaptation of the 1998 animated movie will revolve around the popular Chinese heroine Hua Mulan.

But is actress Liu Yifei an apt choice for the role?

These following pictures are proof. Take a look:

Liu Yifei arrives at Dior SS 2016 Repeat Show at the Phoenix International Media Center on December 19, 2015 in Beijing, China.Lintao Zhang/Getty Images for Dior
Actress Liu Yifei attends the 'Cafe Society' premiere and the Opening Night Gala during the 69th annual Cannes Film Festival at the Palais des Festivals on May 11, 2016 in Cannes, France.Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
Actress Liu Yifei arrives at the red carpet of the 7th Beijing International Film Festival on April 16, 2017 in Beijing, China.Lintao Zhang/Getty Images
Actress Liu Yifei arrives for the red carpet of the 19th Shanghai International Film Festival at Shanghai Grand Theatre on June 11, 2016 in Shanghai, China.Visual China/Getty Images

