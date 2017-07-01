There might be many Grammy Award-winning artists like Adele, but these little adorable birdies are definitely going to win your heart!

Also Read: Meet Eric, the real 'Angry Bird'! [VIDEOS]

These cute Cockatiels can whistle the entire tune of any song with their sweet voices better than anyone without any selfish intentions to gain fame or money. Don't you think they are the real artists?

These little ones with spike hairstyles are the real rockstars who can sing anything, be it Star Wars or the Jingle Bells song!

Watch this video to believe it: