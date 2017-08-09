Google's highly-anticipated flagship phone 'Pixel 2' returns to spotlight as freshly leaked concept renders of the smartphone have surfaced online via Reddit. The renders have reportedly been created by a fan of Google phones, based on the handset's recently leaked images from Venturebeat.

According to the recreated concept renders of Pixel 2, the Google flagship phone is expected to incorporate thicker bezels than its competitors from Samsung, LG, Apple, Xiaomi and others. Consequently, bezel-less smartphone lovers are in for some disappointing news as Google seems to be taking a different path with its upcoming upgrade.

Although the renders seem to be created purely out of a fan's imagination, it is based on all the leaked details obtained for the handset so far. The renders clearly reveal 16:9 aspect ratio with bezels of considerable thickness at the top and bottom sides of the handset.

A closer look at these renders will confirm the presence of a single rear camera alongside a rear fingerprint sensor. You can also spot the virtual on-screen keys on the display panel, which clarifies the lack of a physical home button.

Previous leaks and rumours have already confirmed the lack of a 3.5mm headphone jack on the Google Pixel 2. Instead, the handset is expected to include pressure-sensing frames akin to the Edge Sense technology found in HTC U11.

Other rumoured features of the Google Pixel 2 series include two display sizes: 4.97-inch display and 5.99-inch QHD OLED display, 4GB of RAM, 64GB/128GB of storage and single primary rear camera with dual-tone LED flash. Stay tuned for more.

Although there is no word on the pricing details, the Google Pixel 2 is expected to be launched alongside the Pixel XL 2 sometime in October.