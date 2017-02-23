Bollywood actress Disha Patani, who had won hearts in M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story, has been replaced in Students of the Year 2. The buzz is that she was set to appear in Karan Johar's movie but then she took up Jackie Chan's Kung Fu Yoga.

Disha, who has impressed with her looks and acting skills, is still waiting for a big Bollywood break. It looks like luck is not on her side. Surprisingly, this is not the first Dharma Production movie she has lost.

According to DNA, she was supposed to get launched by KJo four years ago in two sex comedies called No Sex Please We're Indians and then Vanity Fair (the latter was to be co-produced by Ekta Kapoor). However, neither of the projects saw the daylight.

Then, she was in talks with Sajid Nadiadwala for Baaghi, but that too went to Shraddha Kapoor. In fact, her rumoured boyfriend Tiger Shroff reportedly tried to convince the makers to cast Disha in the movie. But, things didn't go in her favour and now she has also lost SOTY 2 to Sara Ali Khan.

Not only Disha, but her fans are also disappointed with the news. She is nothing lesser than any Bollywood actress. She is as hot as Priyanka Chopra and has the perfect face for a Karan Johar movie. If you don't believe, take a look at her hot and sizzling Instagram photos here: