India has emerged as one of the top technology hubs in Asia, drawing Silicon Valley giants to attract the country's bright minds for highly skilled technical jobs.
Startups have also become the part of mainstream businesses in India, the fastest growing base of startups globally.
U.S. employment search engine company Indeed has ranked the top technology companies to work for in India. Take a look at the list:
Headquartered in Mountain View, California, United States
10,000+ employees
Google's mission is to organize the world's information and make it universally accessible and useful. The company, through its subsidiaries, provides web-based search, advertisements, maps, software applications, mobile operating systems, consumer content, enterprise solutions, commerce, and hardware products.
Offices: Bangalore, Mumbai, Gurgaon and Hyderabad
Amazon
Headquartered in Seattle WA, USA
10,000+ employees
Amazon.com is an online retailer that offers a wide range of products. The company products include books, music, videotapes, computers, electronics, home and garden, and numerous other products. Amazon offers personalized shopping services, Web-based credit card payment, and direct shipping to customers.
Offices: Bangalore, Chennai, New Delhi, Hyderabad and Mumbai
Intel
Headquartered in Santa Clara, California, United States
Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells computer components and related products. The company major products include microprocessors, chipsets, embedded processors and microcontrollers, flash memory, graphic, network and communication, systems management software, conferencing, and digital imaging products.
Offices: Ahmedabad, Bangalore, Chennai, Gurgaon, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Mumbai, New Delhi, Noida, Pune and Secunderabad
IBM
Headquartered in Armonk New York, United States
10,000+ employees
International Business Machines Corp (IBM) provides computer solutions through the use of advanced information technology. The company's solutions include technologies, systems, products, services, software, and financing.
Offices: Ahmedabad, Bangalore, Bhubaneshwar, Chandigarh, Chennai, Coimbatore, Gurgaon, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Mumbai, New Delhi, Noida, Pune and Visakhapatnam
Tata Consultancy Services
Headquartered in Mumbai, India
Tata Consultancy Services is an IT services, consulting and business solutions organization that delivers real results to global business, ensuring a level of certainty no other firm can match.
Offices: Ahmedabad, Bangalore, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Chennai, Coimbatore, Gandhinagar, Gurugram, Hyderabad, Jamshedpur, Kochi, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mapusa, Mumbai, Nagpur, New Delhi, Noida, Patna, Pune, Raipur, Trivandrum and Vadodara