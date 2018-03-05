India has emerged as one of the top technology hubs in Asia, drawing Silicon Valley giants to attract the country's bright minds for highly skilled technical jobs.

Startups have also become the part of mainstream businesses in India, the fastest growing base of startups globally.

U.S. employment search engine company Indeed has ranked the top technology companies to work for in India. Take a look at the list:

Google

Headquartered in Mountain View, California, United States

10,000+ employees

Google's mission is to organize the world's information and make it universally accessible and useful. The company, through its subsidiaries, provides web-based search, advertisements, maps, software applications, mobile operating systems, consumer content, enterprise solutions, commerce, and hardware products.

Offices: Bangalore, Mumbai, Gurgaon and Hyderabad

Amazon

Headquartered in Seattle WA, USA

10,000+ employees

Amazon.com is an online retailer that offers a wide range of products. The company products include books, music, videotapes, computers, electronics, home and garden, and numerous other products. Amazon offers personalized shopping services, Web-based credit card payment, and direct shipping to customers.

Offices: Bangalore, Chennai, New Delhi, Hyderabad and Mumbai

Intel

Headquartered in Santa Clara, California, United States

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells computer components and related products. The company major products include microprocessors, chipsets, embedded processors and microcontrollers, flash memory, graphic, network and communication, systems management software, conferencing, and digital imaging products.

Offices: Ahmedabad, Bangalore, Chennai, Gurgaon, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Mumbai, New Delhi, Noida, Pune and Secunderabad

IBM

Headquartered in Armonk New York, United States

10,000+ employees

International Business Machines Corp (IBM) provides computer solutions through the use of advanced information technology. The company's solutions include technologies, systems, products, services, software, and financing.

Offices: Ahmedabad, Bangalore, Bhubaneshwar, Chandigarh, Chennai, Coimbatore, Gurgaon, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Mumbai, New Delhi, Noida, Pune and Visakhapatnam

Tata Consultancy Services

Headquartered in Mumbai, India

Tata Consultancy Services is an IT services, consulting and business solutions organization that delivers real results to global business, ensuring a level of certainty no other firm can match.

Offices: Ahmedabad, Bangalore, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Chennai, Coimbatore, Gandhinagar, Gurugram, Hyderabad, Jamshedpur, Kochi, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mapusa, Mumbai, Nagpur, New Delhi, Noida, Patna, Pune, Raipur, Trivandrum and Vadodara