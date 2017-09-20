These are the most dangerous celebrities on the internet

Cyber security company McAfee has released its annual list of the most dangerous celebrities to search for online, with Avril Lavigne coming first. The firm found that people searching for the Canadian popstar have a 14.51% chance of clicking on a web page that carries a virus or malware. Bruno Mars, Carly Rae Jepson, Zayn Malik and Celine Dion complete the top five most dangerous celebs to Google.