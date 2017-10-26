What Is The Worlds Most Powerful Passport? That honor belongs to Singapore. Holders of a Singaporean passport can now visit 159 countries visa-free. This is the first time an Asian country has ever had the worlds best passport. Germany, Sweden and South Korea are the next best passports to have.
These are the best and worst passports you can have
- October 26, 2017 08:11 IST
