If you feel that you are ageing way too fast and are tired of wasting your money on anti-ageing creams and serums, don't worry.

You can take these foods for breakfast which is known as the most crucial meal of the day that improves memory, provides you energy to carry out all the functions through the day and also helps you stay young.

Here's a way you can maintain your youth naturally:

1. Green tea

This antioxidant rich beverage boosts your immunity and is anti-cancerous. It also has anti-inflammatory properties and also helps in rejuvenating your skin. It even acts as an anti-ageing agent. Green tea is also popular for boosting metabolism rate and aids in shedding weight.

2. Oats

Apart from managing cholesterol levels, oats provide you with high fibre content and it got antioxidants which help in reducing wrinkles and combating cell damage.

3. Grapefruit

This fruit is a rich source of vitamin C and prevents weight gain, controls your insulin levels and has anti-ageing benefits.

4. Pomegranate juice

Oxidation of DNA results in ageing and pomegranate juice slows down this process and controls it. Apart from this, the juice aids in boosting heart health and even acts as a stress relieving agent.

5. Avocado

This humble fruit is a great source of healthy fats. It helps you lose weight while provide you with vitamin E and B which makes it a great anti-ageing fruit. Vitamin E is known for slowing down the ageing process in men. Apart from this, the fruit also boosts heart health.