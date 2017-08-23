There is nothing wrong about being health conscious. But sometimes too much of a good thing is a bad thing.

Here are 5 health boosting habits that can be fatal for you:

1. Drinking water

It is crucial for you to drink plenty of water every day. It helps in flushing out toxins from your body, keeps you hydrated, improves bowel movement, can help treat kidney stones and according to a study, it can even help you in losing weight. But consuming too much water can lead to water intoxication and kill you.

Hydration expert Dr Stanley Goldfarb, a professor of medicine at the University of Pennsylvania stated that "the body has a great capacity to excrete water you drink, but it's not an unlimited one."

2. Protein supplements

Proteins are the building blocks of life. It is very important to consume them as our muscles, nails, hair, skin, bones, etc are composed of them. The wear and tear taking place in our body need to be repaired and protein is a component that plays a vital role in this process.

Overconsumption of protein supplements can result in death for people dealing with health issues such as kidney ailments and urea cycle disorder. Hence, one should be careful and have the supplements in limited quantities.

3. Mainlining turmeric/ curcumin

Turmeric is known for its medicinal qualities; it is antiseptic, anti-inflammatory, antioxidant and even good for heart. But it can affect some people adversely if their immune system considers it to be a foreign body and result in acute allergic reaction, called anaphylaxis.

According to Dr Tania Dempsey of Armonk Integrative Medicine, anaphylaxis can occur with any medication, herb or supplement, according to New York Post.

4. Eating too much ground flaxseed

Ground flaxseed have amazing health benefits, thanks to omega-3 fatty acids, fibre, anti-cancerous elements. It depletes the risks of diabetes, heart diseases and stroke.

Consuming flaxseed in large quantity with adequate amounts of liquid can lead to damage of oesophagus, intestines or bowel, according to the National Institutes of Health(NIH). It can also have laxative effects and overconsumption can result in shortness of breath, paralysis and seizures.

5. Intensive work out

Exercise improves blood flow in your body, burns calories and helps you stay fit. But many people opt for hardcore exercises and end up harming themselves leading to a complex medical condition called skeletal muscle breakdown, also known as rhabdomyolysis.

This medical condition is dangerous as it can cause liver and heart failure. Hence one should avoid intensive exercising.