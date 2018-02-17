Looking to invest in profitable companies but not sure where to invest?

This is probably one of the most common question that every investor faces and no amount of financial knowledge or trading tips guarantees a quick resolution.

Here's a quick look at some of the companies that have doubled their profits every three years in the last ten years:

1. Eicher Motors: Eicher Motors manufactures light commercial vehicles which are sold domestically and are also exported to other countries. Over the years, its Royal Enfield motorcycle has captured a significant market share and that has led to it charging premium for its products.

Market cap: Rs 772 billion

3-year return: 20%

Current P/E: 46

Average 10-year ROE: 26

2. Welspun India: Welspun India, the maker of terry towel, exports over 94 percent of its home textile products to more than 50 countries.

Market cap: Rs 67.2 billion

3-year return: 22%

Current P/E: 18.4

Average 10-year ROE: 16

3. Ajanta Pharma: The company is involved in the areas of product research, manufacturing and marketing, and has a track record of introducing first time launches in India.

Market cap: Rs 122 billion

3-year return: 9%

Current P/E: 24

Average 10-year ROE: 31

4. Avanti Feeds: The company manufactures and distributes shrimp feed throughout the world. It has a joint venture with Thai Union Frozen Products PCL, which is among the largest seafood processors in the world.

Market cap: Rs 106 billion

3-year return: 98%

Current P/E: 23

Average 10-year ROE: 24

5. Bajaj Finance: A unit of Bajaj Finserv, Bajaj Finance is a financial services company that operates branches in India, which provide an assortment of financial services.

Market cap: Rs 974 billion

3-year return: 60%

Current P/E: 50

Average 10-year ROE: 16

(With inputs from Value Research)