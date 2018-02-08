The optical illusion photo shared by a user on image sharing website Imgur has left netizens dazed and confused reminding us of the popular saying, "It's all in your head."
The two pictures of a street have indeed fooled the viewers into thinking that they are different ones.
But surprisingly, they are exactly the same pictures which were clicked at the same angle and height. None of the photos was edited, tilted or mirrored in any way.
A few people who came across these puzzling photos have spoken about it on Reddit.
"I can tell that it's the same picture, but something makes my brain not want to believe it," said Reddit user Saberfox11.
One photo looks like 2 different photos. Weird. #optical #illusion https://t.co/jCqpIWXQo6 pic.twitter.com/xki6uor6oM— Mo Selim (@mo_selim_art) February 6, 2018
Another Reddit user, Shroffinator shared a post providing proof that the images are identical by labeling and superimposing them.
Reddit user All-Cal explained the theory on why the photos trick your mind.
"It's because the two streets come together at the bottom of the pictures. Your brain tries to perceive this as one image with a fork in the road and therefore the street in the picture on the left must be at a different angle than the picture on the right," All-Cal said.
An optical illusion can be achieved by using color, light, and patterns. The usage of these elements can make an image deceptive or misleading. The information gathered by the eyes is processed differently by the brain, creating a perception which is not similar to the real image. This way optical illusions trick our eyes into seeing something unreal.
Check out some other tricky optical illusion photos below:
Hermann Grid
#SfN17 Can you see them? Flickering dark spots dance at the intersections, only to vanish under direct observation. Don't worry; your device is fine. The blame for this grid’s trickery lies with the cells of your optical nerve. Retinal ganglion cells ferry information from light-sensitive eye cells deep into the brain, and they’re especially good at picking out edges. Areas of high contrast (the middle of a “street” for example) really make them sing, while areas with more white (“crossroads,” for example) produce less of a response. Learn more at brainfacts.org #GanglionCells #Vision #OpticalNerve #Nerves #HermannGrid
Blivet
Titchener Circles
The orange circles are the same size. The Ebbinghaus illusion or Titchener circles is an optical illusion of relative size perception. Named for its discoverer, the German psychologist Hermann Ebbinghaus (1850–1909), the illusion was popularized in the English-speaking world by Edward B. Titchener in a 1901 textbook of experimental psychology, hence its alternative '"Titchener circles".[1] In the best-known version of the illusion, two circles of identical size are placed near to each other, and one is surrounded by large circles while the other is surrounded by small circles. As a result of the juxtaposition of circles, the central circle surrounded by large circles appears smaller than the central circle surrounded by small circles. Source: Wikipedia.com #Ebbinghausillusion #Titchenercircles
Kanizsa Triangle
The Kanizsa triangle named after its creator Gaetano Kanizsa in 1955, and is known as an illusory contour illusion or subjective contours. #geometricillusions #opticalillusion #kanizsa #kanizsatriangle #pentagram #illusorypentagram #geometry #gaetanokanizsa #illusion #subjectivecontours #triangle #pentagram #contours #illusions #illusorycontours #contourillusions