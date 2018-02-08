The optical illusion photo shared by a user on image sharing website Imgur has left netizens dazed and confused reminding us of the popular saying, "It's all in your head."

The two pictures of a street have indeed fooled the viewers into thinking that they are different ones.

But surprisingly, they are exactly the same pictures which were clicked at the same angle and height. None of the photos was edited, tilted or mirrored in any way.

A few people who came across these puzzling photos have spoken about it on Reddit.

"I can tell that it's the same picture, but something makes my brain not want to believe it," said Reddit user Saberfox11.

Another Reddit user, Shroffinator shared a post providing proof that the images are identical by labeling and superimposing them.

Reddit user All-Cal explained the theory on why the photos trick your mind.

"It's because the two streets come together at the bottom of the pictures. Your brain tries to perceive this as one image with a fork in the road and therefore the street in the picture on the left must be at a different angle than the picture on the right," All-Cal said.

An optical illusion can be achieved by using color, light, and patterns. The usage of these elements can make an image deceptive or misleading. The information gathered by the eyes is processed differently by the brain, creating a perception which is not similar to the real image. This way optical illusions trick our eyes into seeing something unreal.

Check out some other tricky optical illusion photos below:

Hermann Grid

Blivet

Titchener Circles



Kanizsa Triangle