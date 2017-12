Apart from vast stores of knowledge available on the World Wide Web, there are certainly dark corners of the web that remain mysterious and steeped in creepy lore.

There is no end to the amount of bizarreness floating about out there in cyberspace.

Whether it's the last words of airline pilots or people jumping off of bridges, you will find some of the most disturbing websites on the internet below.

Here are some of the creepiest websites around!

Watch the video to find out more.