The Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council, the apex decision-making body for the new tax, has fixed the tax framework, which will be rolled out on July 1. The tax rates have been finalised for 1,211 items with a majority of items being kept under the 18 percent slab.

Goods of common use and consumed largely by the masses will be spared in the final list. The Centre currently exempts 299 items while states keep 99 out of the tax net.

There are certain goods that are kept under nil or zero percent GST rate to benefit the masses. This video lists 10 goods, exempted under the GST regime, that would surely affect your daily lifestyle.