In possibly the most disastrous conference speech in British political history, UK Prime Minister Theresa May was heckled by a comedian, suffered a prolonged coughing fit and had the party slogan fall off the stage behind her. The under-fire Conservative leader was addressing her partys political members in Manchester, trying to reassure them about Brexit and Britains future.
Theresa Mays calamitous Conference Speech - compilation
- October 4, 2017 20:31 IST
