Theresa May welcomes Israel prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu at Downing Street
UK prime minister Theresa May has welcomed Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to 10 Downing Street, ahead of talks between the two world leaders. The pair are expected to discuss security in the Middle East, Israeli settlements, and rising anti-Semitism in the UK.
