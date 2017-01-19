- Play Actress Zsa Zsa Gabor dies aged 99
Theresa May warns big business to play by rules as she promotes Britain at Davos 2017
UK Prime Minister Theresa May has said that business must play by the same rules as ordinary, working people whilst speaking at the World Economic Forum on 19 January. Addressing the elite attendees in Davos, Switzerland, May also set out to promote the UK open to business, despite the EU referendum vote and future negotiations. The speech comes just two months before May plans to invoke Article 50, the mechanism to break from the EU, and begin negotiation talks.
