- Play Protesters call for Jeff Sessions to resign for lying under oath about contacting Russia
- Play IBTimes UK plays 1-2-Switch on Nintendo Switch
-
- Play The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild trailer
- Play Reporter attacked by man in Friday the 13th mask during live broadcast
- Play Adele attacked by mosquito swarm at Brisbane concert
- Play 12 crazy Premier League stats
- Play Take a look into the hidden universe through a telescope using light amplification technology
Theresa May: ‘This was an attack on free people everywhere’
MPs have cancelled trips away from Westminster to join a show of defiance in Parliament and demonstrate the terror attack that left three innocent people dead was a futile gesture. But the chamber was packed for a minutes silence at 9.33am to commemorate the victims, followed by questions, before Prime Minister Theresa May made this statement.
Most popular