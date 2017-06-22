Cladding on a number of British tower blocks has been confirmed as combustible in tests conducted after a deadly fire in west London, Prime Minister Theresa May said on 22 June. May was making a statement in the House of Commons about the Grenfell Tower fire, in which 79 people have been confirmed dead, or are missing presumed dead.
Theresa May says combustible cladding used on other buildings
Cladding on a number of British tower blocks has been confirmed as combustible in tests conducted after a deadly fire in west London, Prime Minister Theresa May said on 22 June. May was making a statement in the House of Commons about the Grenfell Tower fire, in which 79 people have been confirmed dead, or are missing presumed dead.
- June 22, 2017 16:35 IST
-