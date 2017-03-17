Theresa May says Brexit is a great national moment

Speaking in Cardiff at the Welsh Conservatives conference, the UK prime minister said she believes that the countrys best days lie ahead. May also spoke about the precious bond between England, Wales, Northern Ireland and Scotland, after SNP leader Nicola Sturgeon called for a second Scottish independence referendum.
