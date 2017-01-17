Theresa May says a punitive Brexit deal by EU would be an act of calamitous self harm

  • January 17, 2017 18:32 IST
    By ITN
Theresa May says a punitive Brexit deal by EU would be an act of calamitous self harm Close
In Theresa Mays Brexit speech she says she would rather have no deal for Britain rather than a bad deal.
loading image
IBT TV
47 feared dead in Pakistan Airlines plane crash ATR-42
Most popular