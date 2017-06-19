UK Prime Minister Theresa May has reiterated her message to the public that terrorism must not divide the country, as she spoke outside of Number 10 on 19 June. May was addressing the media in the wake of an attack by a man driving a van who rammed into worshippers near a mosque in Finsbury Park in North London.
Theresa May on mosque attack: Hatred and evil of this kind will never succeed
- June 19, 2017 18:24 IST
