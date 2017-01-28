Theresa May meets Donald Trump at White House

  • January 28, 2017 00:44 IST
    By Reuters
Theresa May meets Donald Trump at White House Close
UK Prime Minister Theresa May became the first foreign leader to meet with new US President Donald Trump when the two held talks at the White House on 27 January.
loading image
IBT TV
U.S. marks 75th anniversary of Pearl Harbour
Most popular