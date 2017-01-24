- Play What Christmas dinner looks like around the world
Theresa May loses Article 50 ruling and must let MPs vote on Brexit
Theresa May will have to ask MPs to vote before she can trigger Article 50, the Supreme Court ruled on 23 January. The government lost their appeal by a majority of 8-3 from the judges, as they were arguing they had the inherited prerogative powers to trigger Article 50 and start the Brexit process without consulting parliament.
