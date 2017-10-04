UK Prime Minister Theresa May had a nightmare during her speech at the Conservative Conference in Mnachester, as she went into a coughing fit and strarted to loose her voice. Although she tried to carry on and joke with Chancellor Phillip Hammond, the speech went from bad to worse as a prankstser handed her a fake P45 letter and the lettering on the back of the stage fell off.
Theresa May has coughing fit during disastrous speech
- October 4, 2017 18:39 IST
