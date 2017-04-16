In her Easter speech, Prime Minister Theresa May tried to highlight a sense of community after many heated Brexit debates. On Twitter she was heavily criticised for the notion that people in Britain had become closer after the Brexit referendum.
Theresa May criticised for saying country is united after Brexit
- April 16, 2017 20:03 IST
