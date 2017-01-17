- Play 12 crazy Premier League stats
- Play Russian ambassador to Turkey Andrey Karlov killed by assassin
- Play Take a look into the hidden universe through a telescope using light amplification technology
- Play China warns Donald Trump to respect one China principle
- Play What Christmas dinner looks like around the world
- Play Flight of fancy: Airbus planes of the future could have gyms, childrens playrooms and coffee bars
- Play Actress Zsa Zsa Gabor dies aged 99
Theresa May confirms Britain will leave EU single market in Brexit speech
In Theresa Mays Brexit speech she says that the UK cannot stay in the single market as it would mean complying with EU regulation without being able to vote on them.
Most popular