British Prime Minister Theresa May condemned the alleged use of chemical weapons by the Syrian regime, and continued calls for Syrian President Bashar al-Assad to be removed from power. May also urged the organisation for the prohibition of chemical weapons to investigate the incident and said there can be no future for Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in a stable Syria
Theresa May condems chemical weapons attack in Idlib
British Prime Minister Theresa May condemned the alleged use of chemical weapons by the Syrian regime, and continued calls for Syrian President Bashar al-Assad to be removed from power. May also urged the organisation for the prohibition of chemical weapons to investigate the incident and said there can be no future for Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in a stable Syria
- April 5, 2017 13:25 IST
-