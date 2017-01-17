While all eyes will be on British Prime Minister Theresa May on January 17, 2017 as she readies for the much-awaited Brexit speech, there is another reason why fashion-lovers across the world are talking about May.

The British PM, known for her style statements, will be featured in the April issue of Vogue US. "The long-planned shoot for US Vogue will come out in April," said a number 10 spokesman.

May was photographed by renowned photographer Annie Leibovitz at Chequers, her official country residence, according to the Telegraph UK.

The American portrait photographer is a well known name in the industry and has photographed A-list celebs Adele, Gisele Bundchen, LeBron James, Marion Cotillard among many others for various magazines. Leibovitz also photographed John Lennon on the day he was assassinated.

Meanwhile, the British PM featuring on the cover of the fashion bible is not really surprising, considering she is known for her stylish wardrobe and elegant glamour.

Much has already been written about her dresses, the shoes she wears, and of course the leather trousers, which she wore during an interview with The Sunday Times, that created quite a stir on the political circuit.

Here are a few of her glamorous looks, which prove that her Vogue US cover will be worth the wait.