British Prime Minister Theresa May is expected on Tuesday to outline in her speech the terms on which her country will move away from the European Union (EU), with all indications pointing towards a "hard Brexit," and no halfway measures in sight.

Reports suggest that May's priorities include leaving the EU's single market and regaining complete control of Britain's borders. The development has reinforced fears of a "hard Brexit" among Britain's investors. The idea of being completely cut off from the EU has pushed the sterling pound to some of its lowest levels against the US dollar.

May is expected to begin her speech at 11:45 am GMT, which translates to 5:15 pm IST. Tune in here to get live updates of the all-important speech.

4:30 pm IST: One big aspect of Brexit will be how much tighter Britain will make its borders, and how much more difficult it will be for migrants to enter the country.

4:15 pm IST: An hour to go before British Prime Minister Theresa May outlines her agenda for that much-awaited yet much-dreaded Brexit. Will she spring a surprise, or will she stick to that "hard Brexit" everyone is talking about?