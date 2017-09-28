Theresa May bitterly disappointed with Bombardier tariff decision

U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May says she is and amp;#39;bitterly disappointed and amp;#39; at the U.S decision to impose a 210% tariff on Canadian plane maker Bombardier.The wings for Bombardier C series planes are made in Northern Ireland. This ruling could threaten over 4000 jobs.Theresa May and amp;#39;s minority conservative government also relies on the Northern Irish DUP party to stay in power.The Prime Minister has personally asked U.S. President Donald Trump to help find a solution.