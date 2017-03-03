Theresa May attacks SNP and Scottish Labour at Scottish Conservative conference

  • March 3, 2017 18:36 IST
    By ITN
Prime Minister Theresa May went on the offensive at the Scottish Conservative Conference on 3 March, attacking both the SNP and Scottish Labour. Taking aim at the SNPs threats of another independence referendum, May said that Nicola Sturgeon should stop treating Scottish politics like a game.
