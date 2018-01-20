Characters of the Marvel Cinematic Universe have their individual recognition. However, fans cannot help but compare the elaborate MCU with numerous franchises.

Following the release of Guardian of the Galaxy, the James Gunn directed franchise was dubbed as the Star Wars of MCU. And now, with the release of Black Panther nearing, director Ryan Coogler has already dubbed the movie as the James Bond of Marvel Studio.

Speaking to Total Film, the Chadwick Boseman led Marvel movie's director said that the film features a spy-action vibe has that feels similar to that of a James Bond movie.

"When I first started talking to Marvel, one thing they were interested in was for Panther to be their version of James Bond, which I thought was incredibly interesting and exciting," Coogler said.

"It was a really outside-of-the-box way to look at T'Challa. There are some Bond films that I really, really like, and it gave me the opportunity to go watch some other ones," he added.

Like any 007 Bond movies, that feature mind-blowing gadgets and stunts, King T'Challa will also feature some jaw-dropping weaponry, Letitia Wright confirmed. The actress, who plays T'Challa's sister, said that her role is to provide her brother with all the gadgets he needs to fight Erik Killmonger, played by Michael B. Jordan.

"Yeah, why not? She's T'Challa's Q. She's by his side with the technology he needs. The way she helps him is really cool," Wright said.

"I hope Shuri can help people. Maybe you're in school right now, and super smart and super intelligent, and people may be saying, 'You're a geek,' or whatever, making them feel bad. Maybe they can watch this film and be like, 'Man! Being smart or a scientist or super great at math is not a bad thing at all,'" she added.

The film's trailers already give fans a glimpse of the movie's Bond style action sequences. There are car chases, loves stories, plot twists and more than the trailers have hinted, similar to the Bond movie.

So, are you ready to witness the Marvel's James Bond aka Black Panther? The movie releases on February 16.