Akshay Kumar and Priyanka Chopra were rumoured to be in a relationship but the duo had a fall out long back and haven't worked together since. However, the actor recently said there is no truth to the rumours and he is still open to do movies with PeeCee.

Akshay recently appeared on the show Aap Ki Adalat to promote his upcoming movie Jolly LLB 2. When asked about the cold war with Priyanka Chopra, the actor summarily dismissed it as baseless rumours.

"There is nothing like that. I have worked with her in 4 to 5 films. I have worked with almost every actress except Rani Mukerji. I will definitely work with Priyanka if there is an opportunity," Akshay said.

The host then further quizzed the Rustom actor about his alleged fight with Farah Khan and Ekta Kapoor, to which Akshay said, "Let us call Priyanka, Farah and Ekta and see if the rumours are true or not."

Earlier, it was even reported that Akshay's wife Twinkle Khanna had strictly told the actor not to sign any film with Priyanka, but looks like these were just rumours.

Akshay had a wonderful 2016 as far as the box office success is concerned. His all three movies including Airlift, Rustom and Housefull 3 turned out to be box office hits.

Now the actor is all geared up to appear in as many as six movies including Jolly LLB 2, Crack, Gold, Toilet: Ek Prem Katha and Padman.