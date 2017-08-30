After the Central government on Tuesday told the Delhi High Court that criminalising marital rape may destabilise the institution of marriage apart from being an easy tool for harassing husbands, the Internet is rife with the debate on whether marital rape is a crime or not.

Though several people's take on marital rape is worth mentioning, the one that grabbed the attention and criticism was Union External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj's husband, Swaraj Kaushal.

Kaushal, a Supreme Court lawyer and former governor of Mizoram, took to Twitter on Tuesday and said, "There will be more husbands in the jail, than in the house".

However, Kausahal's view on marital rape did not go down well with a section of the Twitterati.

A user Amit Choudhary asked him if he was defending marital-rape, and Kaushal said,". Our homes should not become police stations".

Journalist and writer Rana Ayyub said in his Tweet, "Ex governor and husband of MEA sushma swaraj defends marital rape. So don't rejoice yet over sending godmen to jail."

I am drawing my comment from Swaraj's own statement saying tht most husbands would be in jail if marital rape was criminalised.Note context. — Vandita Morarka (@vanditamorarka) August 29, 2017

This must explain why all the men are in jail in Norway, Canada, Australia, Israel, New Zealand, Switzerland, Germany, Netherlands, Thailand pic.twitter.com/kw4akrJfZg — Siddharth Singh (@siddharth3) August 29, 2017

Author Devdutt Pattanaik said marital rape should be declared unconstitutional.

Now that we have finally declared triple talaq unconstitutional, will we please declare marital rape & homophobia to be unconstitutional? — Devdutt Pattanaik (@devduttmyth) August 22, 2017

Kaushal was also criticised for another tweet which implied that godman and rapist Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh was targeted because he was a high profile personality.

"Besides murder and rape- going high profile is also a criminal offence," Kaushal tweeted on Tuesday morning.

A health reporter called Anoo Bhuyan also laid into Kaushal over his stance.