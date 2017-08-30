Swaraj Kaushal
After the Central government on Tuesday told the Delhi High Court that criminalising marital rape may destabilise the institution of marriage apart from being an easy tool for harassing husbands, the Internet is rife with the debate on whether marital rape is a crime or not.

Read: 'Criminalising marital rape will destabilise marriage': Modi govt concerned more about social customs than human rights?

Though several people's take on marital rape is worth mentioning, the one that grabbed the attention and criticism was Union External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj's husband, Swaraj Kaushal.

Kaushal, a Supreme Court lawyer and former governor of Mizoram, took to Twitter on Tuesday and said, "There will be more husbands in the jail, than in the house".

However, Kausahal's view on marital rape did not go down well with a section of the Twitterati.

A user Amit Choudhary asked him if he was defending marital-rape, and Kaushal said,". Our homes should not become police stations".

Journalist and writer Rana Ayyub said in his Tweet, "Ex governor and husband of MEA sushma swaraj defends marital rape. So don't rejoice yet over sending godmen to jail."

Author Devdutt Pattanaik said marital rape should be declared unconstitutional.

Kaushal was also criticised for another tweet which implied that godman and rapist Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh was targeted because he was a high profile personality.

"Besides murder and rape- going high profile is also a criminal offence," Kaushal tweeted on Tuesday morning.

A health reporter called Anoo Bhuyan also laid into Kaushal over his stance.

