Shahid Kapoor and wife Mira Rajput have always been protective parents to their one-year-old daughter Misha Kapoor ever since her birth. The couple has always had a clear no-nonsense approach when it comes to making choices and decisions for their little one.

There is no doubt that Mira and Misha have always been favorites of the paparazzi, who never let go of a chance to photograph them whenever they are spotted in public. Even several brands have been keeping a close eye on the mother-daughter duo and have been approaching them for endorsements.

According to a report in Bollywood Bubble, one such brand recently approached Shahid and Mira and wanted their daughter Misha to be its face. While mom Mira was quite excited about the offer, papa Shahid apparently had a difference of opinion with her on this topic.

Shahid was not too keen on making Misha a part of the glamor world as he felt she was too young for it. This led to the brand going back empty-handed.

Shahid has always had been very particular about Misha and wants her to have a normal childhood, like other kids.

"My daughter didn't choose this glamorous life. What's her fault? I hate to think of all the glare that's on her. That is probably the only time I feel I should have had another job. I don't want her to deal with it. It's not good for children to go through this. They have a right to a normal childhood," Shahid had told Mid-Day earlier in an interview.

On a related note, the Bollywood heartthrob, who will turn 37 on February 25, has decided to dedicate his time to his family away from all the media glare on the special day.

Sasha, who missed spending time with his wife on Valentine's Day, will keep up the annual tradition of celebrating birthdays with satsangs and a visit to Beas. The satsang is being organized by their common spiritual group Radha Soami sect, which introduced Shahid's family to Mira's.

On the work front, Shahid is busy shooting for his upcoming film Batti Gul Meter Chalu in Uttarakhand. His first look shows him as the boy-next-door.

Shooting shuru... Check out Shahid Kapoor's look from #BattiGulMeterChalu... Shree Narayan Singh directs. pic.twitter.com/hrdt92pHtX — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 20, 2018

Directed by Shree Narayan Singh, the movie also stars Yami Gautam and Shraddha Kapoor.