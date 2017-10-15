After Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (1998), Salman Khan has never joined hands with Karan Johar for any movie till date. Although both of them appear to be sharing good equation, reports suggest that there is a silent bitterness between them.

Salman and Karan's friendship reportedly went sour after the latter became good friends with Shah Rukh Khan. However, KJo reportedly tried to make things better with Sallu Bhai, and so he had offered Shuddhi to him.

According to SKJ Bollywood News, Salman never intended to be part of Shuddhi or even work with Karan but he intentionally kept Karan waiting.

"Salman never had any intention of doing Shuddhi. He just kept Karan dangling on for God knows what reason. But when he was with us friends he very clearly and no so politely told us he would never work with Karan Johar," the report quoted a friend of Salman as saying.

However, these rumours about cold war between Salman and the film-maker had died down after the superstar had collaborated with him as a co-producer for a movie that featured Akshay Kumar. But the Sultan actor suddenly backed out of the project titled Kesari and is based on the Battle of Saragarhi.

The report stated that Salman ditched it as Karan broke his promise to launch the former's brother-in-law Aayush Sharma, who will now make his debut under Salman's production house.

"We don't know what happened. But Karan Johar backed out of his commitment to launch Aayush leaving Salman livid. He immediately opted out of Battle of Saragarhi which will now be co-produced by Karan and Akshay Kumar. The only reason Salman agreed to join hands with Karan was Aayush's launch. When Karan opted out of that commitment, Salman saw no reason to stick to his commitment," the source added.

Well, considering the current scenario, it looks like fans would not see a collaboration between Salman and Karan any time soon.