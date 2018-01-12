If you enjoyed all the 14 long weekends in 2017, the year 2018 may turn out to be better because of 16 long weekends. Just imagine, if you could plan your weekend prior hand, then it will be filled with travel and adventure.

So, gear up to travel junkies! There is no time to waste, so start planning for those vacays. And, to help you in planning a vacation, we have prepared a monthly guide to some best destinations.

Now, bookmark the page and thank us later!

January

The third and fourth weekend of January — each will give you three days holidays as January 22 (Monday) is Basant Panchami and January 26 (Friday) is Republic Day.

Where to go:

You can attend Rann Utsav, which is being held in Rann of Kutch, Gujarat. Starting in November, this four-month-long colourful festival ends in February.

Other than that, you can spend the three days in Shimla — the winter wonderland in India.

February

Hate Monday blues? Then February is the best month because if you can take a day off on Monday, February 12, then you will get four consecutive days off —10th (Saturday), 11th (Sunday), 12th (Monday) and 13th (Maha Shivratri).

Where to go:

It's the month of Valentines. So, why not explore the beaches of Goa with your loved ones? Explore the lesser-known side of the party capital of India.

March

Here comes the most colourful month of the year — the month of Holi. And, this year the month starts with holidays as Thursday, March 1 is Holika Dahan and Friday, March 2 is Holi. So, there are four days leaves on the first weekend of the month.

Also, there is another long weekend on the last week — 29th (Mahavir Jayanti), 30th (Good Friday), followed by Saturday and Sunday.

Where to go:

If you want to experience the festival of colours, then Vrindavan is the apt choice for a traveller. Apart from that, Havelock island (Andaman and Nicobar islands) and Coorg (Karnataka) are the great places to welcome the summer.

April-May

How about another four-day-long holiday as the last weekend of April ends with a bang as Monday, April 30, is Buddha Purnima and Tuesday, May 1, is Labour Day.

Where to go:

April means it is officially summer in India, so a trip to Himachal Pradesh (Shimla, Manali, Dalhousie) or a short weekend getaway to Kodaikanal (Tamil Nadu) will be the best break from the scorching heat.

June

After a hectic May, here comes a small relief — third weekend of June as Eid-Ul-Fitr falls on Friday, June 15.

Where to go:

Munnar (Kerala), Gangtok (Sikkim) and Kasol (Himachal Pradesh) will be the best bet for the summer holiday destinations in India.

August

After a dry July, August comes with two bumper weekends. The first one starts from 15th, Wednesday (Independence Day), 17th, Friday (Parsi New Year), 18th (Saturday), 19th (Sunday). This is followed by 22nd, Wednesday (Eid ul-Adha), 24th, Friday, Onam, and of course Saturday and Sunday.

Where to go:

Cool climate, tranquil atmosphere definitely make it the best time of the year for all monsoon lovers. Rajasthan and Kerala are certainly the top destinations to visit in August.

September

Starts with a Saturday on September 1, and then September 3 as Janmashtami, here is the first weekend of September. Following this, 13th, Thursday is Ganesh Chaturthi and if it is possible to manage a leave on Friday, then it will be another blissful weekend.

Where to go:

The first weekend can be apt for a small trekking trip while the second long weekend can be considered for a beautiful trip to Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) or Khandala (Maharashtra) or Kanyakumari (Tamilnadu).

October

If you could merge the last week of September with the first week of October, then you will get two long weekends in the month of Dussehra month.

Where to go

You can take a trip to Kolkata, Mumbai or Gujarat to feel the ambience of Durga Puja or Navratri. Mysore is also quite well known for its Dussehra celebration.

November

And, here comes November — the best month in 2018 as the month will see 9-day-long leaves. Here's how: 3rd (Saturday), 4th (Sunday), 5th, Monday (Dhanteras), 6th, Tuesday (take a leave), 7th, Wednesday (Diwali), 8th,Thursday (Laxmi Puja), 9th, Friday (Bhai-Duj), 10th (Saturday), 11th (Sunday).

Where to go

It is the perfect time to go abroad. There are plenty of countries you can travel to and it will not burn a hole in your pockets. Bhutan, Vietnam, Indonesia, Sri Lanka — just choose any country of your choice and escape from this inevitable cacophony for a few days.

December

December 25, Tuesday is Christmas, so if you manage to take a day off on December 24, then it will be a four-day-long weekend.

Where to go

Head to Goa to be a part of Christmas. Or, you can head off to some offbeat destinations such as- Gokarna (Karnataka), Agumbe (Karnataka), Devikulam (Kerala).