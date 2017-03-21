Congratulations are in order as Justice League actress Gal Gadot has revealed that she and her husband Yaron Versano welcomed a baby girl, Maya, into the world.

The Wonder Woman actress made the announcement via Instagram on Monday as she posted a picture of her family. The couple also has a six-year-old daughter, Alma.

The photo shared by the actress shows Gadot and Versano holding Alma as she pushes her little sister's pram down a hospital corridor.

And then we were four... She is here, Maya. I feel so complete blessed and thankful for all the Wonders in my life #family #newborn #grateful A post shared by Gal Gadot (@gal_gadot) on Mar 20, 2017 at 11:43am PDT

The picture was captioned: "And then we were four... She is here, Maya. I feel so complete blessed and thankful for all the Wonders in my life #family #newborn #greatful."

A day before the delivery, the actress struck a pose with her husband flaunting her baby bump.

3 in 2 in 1 photo. Strike a pose! ????✌? A post shared by Gal Gadot (@gal_gadot) on Mar 19, 2017 at 6:24pm PDT

Here's a look at a few occasions when the Wonder Woman showed off her baby bump:

#Nofiltermoment With the daily routine of life, family and work I'm distracted all day long . Today I had a moment with myself when I was looking out the window at the beautiful clear blue sky and realized that I'm 9 months (!!!) pregnant and soon will have a new lovepup as an addition to our family.. could not be more grateful to the universe . Sending you guys some positive gratitude energies. ✨????✨ A post shared by Gal Gadot (@gal_gadot) on Mar 14, 2017 at 5:06pm PDT

Thank you @muglerofficial and @tiffanyandco for making me ready to rock the red carpet #goldenglobes #redcarpet #fashion #fun A post shared by Gal Gadot (@gal_gadot) on Jan 8, 2017 at 10:04pm PST

Getting ready... #goldenglobes #excited with my beauty squad @sabrinabmakeup @jennychohair @tracy_clemens @katiebofsegal @elizabethstewart1 A post shared by Gal Gadot (@gal_gadot) on Jan 8, 2017 at 2:08pm PST

So excited to share this wonder with you... #mommyforthesecondtime ✨???✨ A post shared by Gal Gadot (@gal_gadot) on Nov 6, 2016 at 11:06am PST

The actress has been busy with her DC comic/Warner Bros movie, Wonder Woman. The solo movie deals with Wonder Woman's journey to the Earth, finding love, fighting Ares and more. The Wonder Woman movie is speculated to see Ben Affleck's Batman inviting Wonder Woman to search for other superheroes for the epic battle.

Gal Gadot's Wonder Woman trailer was released recently. The movie is scheduled to hit the theatres on June 2.