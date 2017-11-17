Leaving the sad memories of Kaatru Veliyidai behind, Karthi has now returned with Theeran Adhigaram Ondru. He has collaborated with H Vinoth of Sathuranga Vettai fame. Rakul Preet Singh, who was recently seen in Mahesh Babu's Spyder, has paired up with Karthi for the film, which has Abhimanyu Singh, Bose Venkat, Jameel Khan and others in the supporting cast.

Ghibran has composed music for Theeran Adhigaram Ondru; Oru Veetil, Laali Laali and Sevatha Pulla songs have impressed the viewers. While Sathyan Sooryan has handled the cinematography, Shivanandeewaran has edited the film.

Every actor in India dreams to turn a cop onscreen. This is the power of khakhi. Likewise, Karthi too loves to do a police role. In Theeran Adhigaram Ondru, he will be seen in an upright cop role which is different from the one he played in Siruthai.

Theeran Adhigaram Ondru is set between 1995 and 2005 and inspired by real-life incidents with dacoity in the backdrop. It is a challenging case in Theeran's career as he has to catch the culprits from their fingerprints.

The film has created a lot of buzz with its teaser and trailer. With Karthi wearing is khakhi again, there are huge expectations on Theeran Adhigaram Ondru. The Tamil movie comes at an important phase for both Karthi and Rakul as their previous movies had bombed at the box office.

Can Theeran Adhigaram Ondru live up to the viewers' expectations? Find it in the viewers'' words below: