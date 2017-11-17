Karthi and Rakul Preet Singh's Theeran Adhigaram Ondru, which released on Friday, November 17, has opened to positive reviews from viewers and critics. Unfortunately, the full movie has been leaked online for "free download" in files of varying print quality.

The thriller has been written and directed by H Vinoth and produced by Dream Warrior Pictures.

With the full movie uploaded by TamilRockers and TamilDon — the two leading sites in illegal business — the collection of Theeran Adhigaram Ondru is likely to be affected.

The Tamil film industry, like other language industries, has fallen victim of piracy. Vishal, the president of Producers' Council and secretary of Nadigar Sangam, has tried to take several measures to prevent piracy, but his efforts have gone in vain.

Big movie banners usually take precautions to prevent their films from getting leaked online, but the exercise has for some time turned futile due to various issues.

Online fan clubs of stars also take a personal interest in removing illegal links from torrent sites, but even theirs is fast turning into an excercise in futility.

Almost every big movie is hitting the internet within a day of release nowadays. In some cases, the films are being leaked even before their official release.