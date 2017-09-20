The worlds first sand hostel opens on Australias Gold Coast

Hostelworld and Gold Coast Tourism commissioned world champion sand sculptor Dennis Massoud, or Sandman as he is known, to create the first ever and amp;#39;sandcastle hostel and amp;#39; in the world. The impressive structure is straight out of the very golden sand the area is famous for. It took more than 26 tons of sand and 21 days to create the hostel on Broadbeach on the Gold Coast, Australia.