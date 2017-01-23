The Walking Deads Lennie James teases Carol and Morgans deep relationship

The Walking Deads Lennie James teases Carol and Morgans deep relationship
IBTimes UK exclusive: The Walking Deads beloved characters Morgan and Carol have developed one of the most fascinating relationships the show has seen yet. Fortunately, actor Lennie James reveals that the upcoming second half of season seven will further explore the complex dynamic between the two survivors.
IBT TV
