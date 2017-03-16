The Vietnamese Tarzan - full documentary

Four years ago, a man was rescued from the Vietnamese jungle, having spent 41 years – almost his entire life – completely cut off from civilisation. Having originally fled into the jungle along with his father during the Vietnam War, Ho Van Lang survived by hunting, foraging and living in tree houses.In November 2015, Alvaro Cerezo, managing director of Docastaway – which offers holidays to remote, uninhabited parts of the world – met with Lang. Initially, he had wanted to ask him about survival techniques, but they ended up spending five days together living in the jungle where he had grown up.