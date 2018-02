The UKs least romantic towns and cities have been revealed ahead of Valentines Day 2018. In a new survey of 1,500 women in long-term relationships around the UK, Essex men in Chelmsford came off worse as their partners rated them worst for romance. A huge 79% of women polled in Chelmsford said their partner was not romantic in the slightest, while more than half said their man was useless at romantic gestures.