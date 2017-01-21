- Play Actress Zsa Zsa Gabor dies aged 99
The political gets personal at Womens March on London
Up to 80,000 people took part in the Women’s March on London to protest Donald Trump’s presidency. The march set off from the US Embassy and ended at Trafalgar Square where politicians and activists spoke out against President Trump.It was one of 673 similar events taking place around the world. Organisers estimate more than 2 million protesters will march in solidarity with women in the US.
