The founder of iconic magazine Playboy, Hugh M. Hefner, died at the age of 91 from natural causes in Los Angeles. Though he was considered disgusting to womenkind for his attitudes on women, relationships and nudity, but he was also an admirable businessman, celebrity and American pioneer. In honor of his passing, here are 10 quotes to celebrate the former California playboy.
The Playboy Legend: Hugh Hefner in quotes
The founder of iconic magazine Playboy, Hugh M. Hefner, died at the age of 91 from natural causes in Los Angeles. Though he was considered disgusting to womenkind for his attitudes on women, relationships and nudity, but he was also an admirable businessman, celebrity and American pioneer. In honor of his passing, here are 10 quotes to celebrate the former California playboy.
- September 29, 2017 11:55 IST
-