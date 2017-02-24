The new Messi? Barcelona youngster Jordi Mboula scores wonder goal

Barcelona Under-19 player Jordi Mboula has channelled his club mate Lionel Messi, and scored a wonder goal for the Catalan club. Congo-born Mboula was playing against Borussia Dortmund in the Uefa Youth League on 21 February.
