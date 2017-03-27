The new £1 coin: In numbers

On 28 March the new high security 12 sided £1 coin is being introduced as legal tender, replacing the round pound that has been in circulation since 21 April 1983. The new coin is claimed to be ‘the most secure coin in the world’ as it boasts anti-counterfeit measures, as the Royal Mint claims one in every 30 coins returned in change are fake.
